Bengals News: Joe Mixon given an ultimatum, Sam LaPorta, and more

.@HawkeyeFootball TE Sam LaPorta is a premier prospect in the 2023 Draft.



Top 30: #Panthers.

Workouts: #Cowboys, #Bills, #Dolphins. #Titans Pro Day meeting.



Virtuals: #Texans, #Seahawks, #Packers, #Bengals + more.@SamLaPorta x @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/pRj7ROTIf3