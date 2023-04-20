Bengals News: Joe Mixon given an ultimatum, Sam LaPorta, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Mixon can either take a pay cut or be released from the team. Also, the Bengals are meeting virtually with Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta.
Mixon is coming off a lackluster season and carries a $12 million cap hit. That's why the organization asked him to take a pay cut and if he's not willing to do that, the Bengals won't hesitate to move on from him.
Also concerning Mixon, he appeared in court and pleaded not guilty.
Shifting gears to another position on offense, the Bengals plan to meet with LaPorta, who is coming off a season where he had 58 catches for 657 yards and one touchdown. He could likely be had in the second round, which is likely when we'll see the Bengals target a tight end due to the signing of Irv Smith Jr.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Joe Mixon could be released by Bengals if he doesn’t accept pay cut [Erich Richter, New York Post]
This isn't shocking in the least bit. Mixon didn't have a good season in 2022 and he's expensive. His recent legal troubles aren't exactly great for his Bengals 2023 status either. If he's not willing to take less money, then he can play for another team. It's that simple.
Bengals Joe Mixon appears in court; pleads not guilty to aggravated menacing charge [WLWT]
"Mixon pleaded not guilty to aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor charge. His bond was set at $10,000."- WLWT
Sam LaPorta NFL Draft 2023 Prospect Interview [Justin Melo, The Draft Network]
It's always good to hear (or in this case, read) what a potential draft prospect for your respective team is like. LaPorta definitely fits the need for what the Bengals are looking for in a tight end. Fortunately, this is a strong tight end draft class.