Bengals News: Joe Mixon, offensive line, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Mixon's property is confirmed to have been where shots were fired on Monday night. Also, could the Cincinnati Bengals add an offensive lineman in free agency?
Per the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the deputies responded to a report of shots fired and "a juvenile was transported to Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries". They also confirmed "that part of the crime scene involves a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon."
In o-line news, the Bengals need to upgrade their offensive tackle spots and might look to free agency to do so. Jonah Williams is coming back in 2023 after his fifth-year option was picked up but we're not sure what's going to happen with La'el Collins.
Shooting at house of Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Mixon: More details emerge [Taylor Weiter, Taylor Nimmo and Bret Buganski, WCPO]
"It is unclear whether the shooting took place at Mixon’s house and whether Mixon was there; in a Tuesday press release, the sheriff’s office said “a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon” was part of the crime scene."- From WCPO article
Listen: 911 Call Released, Sheriff's Investigation at Joe Mixon's House Continues [James Rapien, SI]
"No arrests have been made, but deputies did reportedly enter Mixon's home early Tuesday morning. "- From Rapien's article
Bengals have more free agency OL options thanks to Donovan Smith, Kaleb McGary [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
Smith was released by the Buccaneers after a less-than-stellar 2022 campaign while McGary is probably going to command a decent haul in free agency. The Bengals could be aggressive and try to sign Orlando Brown Jr., who is projected as the best offensive tackle in free agency.
The problem with that is that Jonah Williams is going to be on the roster in 2023 and it's doubtful he'll be riding the bench while making $12 million. Brown will only want to play left tackle and if the Bengals would pay him left tackle-like money, then why play him elsewhere?
National pundits continue to take shots at Bengals and owner Mike Brown [Glenn Adams, Stripe Hype]
"That particular note was sung by Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on their show, Undisputed. Mr. Sharpe exclaimed, “Trey Hendrickson, he knew Mike Brown was cheap. He knew the history of the Cincinnati Bengals…he signed with the cheap Bengals!” He would later say, “What do you want me to make of this Skip? Everybody knows the Bengals are cheap.”"- From Adams' article
This might be a label that the Bengals are never able to shed no matter how successful they become.