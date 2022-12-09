Bengals News: Joe Mixon set to return and reclaim RB1 job
Bengals news revolves around Joe Mixon and how he should be cleared to return this weekend when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Cleveland Browns, a team that has notoriously had their number.
Mixon suffered a concussion in the win over the Steelers and that's led to Samaje Perine getting the snaps as the lead running back ever since. The Bengals run game has improved as a result so it's only natural that fans would flirt with the idea of Perine taking over as RB1 even when Mixon is able to return.
Zac Taylor axed that idea, however.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon will return to starting role when cleared [Ben Baby, ESPN]
As mentioned above, Taylor said Mixon will be the guy at RB1 and pointed to the five-touchdown performance as reason to not go away from Mixon (though it wasn't the last game he played in, as Taylor said it was).
""Joe Mixon's our starting running back," Taylor said. "The last game he played, he had five touchdowns. Tremendous effort. And Samaje's done a really good job filling in.""- Ben Baby
"Since that game, Perine has rushed for 194 yards, one touchdown and 10 first downs. Perine also has 136 receiving yards during that span, the fourth-highest of any running back according to ESPN Stats & Information research. "- Ben Baby
Should Samaje Perine be the Bengals RB1 moving forward? [Christopher Kokoliares, Stripe Hype]
Our own Christopher Kokoliares debates if Perine has done enough to take over the RB1 job full-time. He mentions how dominant Perine has been since taking over but also points to the Bengals' new-look offensive line finally gelling and playing well together, which could be propping Perine up during this run.
Ja'Marr Chase Compliments Joe Burrow, Before Making Fun of His Speed [James Rapien, SI]
This is a fun article where we once again get to hear Ja'Marr Chase poke some fun at his quarterback.
"Would Chase describe Burrow as "fast?" "No," he said with a big smile and no hesitation. "- James Rapien