Bengals News: Jonah Williams bounce-back, Myles Murphy so far, and more
- Jonah Williams listed as a bounce-back candidate
- How is Myles Murphy doing so far?
- What would have to happen for the Bengals to finish at the bottom of the division?
In Bengals news, Jonah Williams has been dubbed as a potential bounce-back candidate for the 2023 season. Also, what takeaways are there on Myles Murphy so far?
Williams is entering the final year of his deal with the Cincinnati Bengals and he has a lot to prove this year. After spending the previous three years (he was injured and missed his entire rookie season) at left tackle, the Bengals made a statement when they signed Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle instead.
That meant that Williams would no longer be on the left side and that didn't sit well with the former first-round pick. He demanded a trade but the Bengals didn't grant him his wish so he'll remain in Cincinnati for at least one more year and will set out to prove them wrong.
Murphy was also a first-round pick and is hoping he can make an immediate impact as a rookie. The Bengals spent the 28th overall pick on Murphy hoping that he'd boost their pass rush and give them another fierce weapon on their defensive line.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Agent's Take: Ezekiel Elliott headlines 10 offensive bounce-back candidates out to prove they still belong [Joel Corry, CBS Sports]
Jonah Williams made Joel Corry's list of bounce-back candidates and it's not surprising. The former first-rounder struggled in 2022 and now he was essentially replaced. Even though he's still starting, Williams has a lot to prove this year and it wouldn't be shocking if he played well at right tackle and then reaped the benefits by signing a large paycheck next offseason.
"Jonah Williams tying for the league lead with 12 sacks allowed last season according to Pro Football Focus prompted the Bengals to sign Orlando Brown, Jr. to a four-year, $64.092 million deal in free agency. A trade request which Williams has rescinded was made because of displeasure with Brown replacing him at left tackle. Williams, who is making $12.604 million this season on a fully guaranteed fifth-year option, has shifted to right tackle. "- Joel Corry
How are the first-round rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft faring? A player-by-player review [The Athletic]
According to Paul Dehner Jr. who covers the Bengals for The Athletic, Lou Anarumo said that Murphy is "getting better every day" which should get fans excited. We didn't get to see a ton of Murphy in the preseason opener but that's okay. As long as he shows up in the big moments in the regular season and the playoffs, that's what matters.
Why Every NFL Team Could Finish in Last Place in 2023 [Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report]
It wouldn't be entirely farfetched for the Bengals to finish last in the AFC North in 2023, as crazy as that sounds. The division is the toughest in the entire league and if Joe Burrow misses more than a few games, a last place finish could most certainly happen.
"This one's pretty hard to imagine barring significant lost time for quarterback Joe Burrow. But it could also happen if Kenny Pickett puts it together in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense and the Ravens and Cleveland Browns get rolling."- Brad Gagnon