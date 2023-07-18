Bengals News: Jonah Williams breakout season, Joe Mixon "serviceable vet", and more
In Bengals news, is it time for Jonah Williams to live up to the first-round hype? Also, Joe Mixon is considered to be a dependable veteran running back.
Williams was the 11th overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie season and then missed another six games in year 2 so year 3 was massive for him. He performed well enough in 2021 that the Bengals didn't hesitate to pick up his fifth-year option, a decision they'd end up regretting as the Alabama product regressed in 2022.
Now Williams is being relocated to the right side of the offensive line and a breakout year could be in the cards for the former first-rounder.
Mixon recently took a pay cut, likely seeing how guys like Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott were being treated on the open market. Mixon will play this season in Cincinnati and then it'll be time for the two to part ways.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Breakout of the 2023 Season [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
Jonah Williams was Knox's pick for the Bengals.
"While Williams won't entirely avoid pass-blocking duties on the right side—teams simply don't line up their top pass-rushers on one side anymore—he'll have a real opportunity to break out as a power run-blocker on that end of the formation this season."- Kristopher Knox
Ranking 2023 NFL running backs by tiers: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Browns' Nick Chubb headline top group
[Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
Joe Mixon landed in Tier 4A, which was "The serviceable vets". Also included in his tier were Najee Harris and Miles Sanders.
"Mixon has been similarly inefficient, though he's also enjoyed more hot streaks over the course of his career."- Cody Benjamin
PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now [Sam Monson, PFF]
Monson will be updating this post with the next 10 players each day so be sure to keep checking back!