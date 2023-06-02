Bengals News: Jonah Williams, cornerback rankings, and more
In Bengals news, when could fans see Jonah Williams report to OTAs? Also, where do the Cincinnati Bengals' cornerbacks rank against the other cornerbacks in the league?
Williams, a first-round pick by the Bengals in 2019, has been up and down throughout his career. He missed his entire rookie season due to an injury, then missed six games in 2020. He played in every game in 2021 and looked to be turning things around so the team picked up his fifth-year option.
Unfortunately, this past season wasn't great for Williams, as he led the league in sacks allowed. The Bengals acquired Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency and now Williams is slated to move to right tackle after playing left tackle for the past two seasons.
Williams has yet to report to OTAs.
A position we don't have to worry about this year is cornerback. Chidobe Awuzie is returning from injury but the team also has Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt as the starters. DJ Turner was drafted as a likely replacement for Awuzie.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Sources: Jonah Williams Still Expected to Return For Bengals Mandatory Minicamp [James Rapien, Sports Illustrated]
Williams has missed time due to an injury he sustained in the playoffs. While he's been out, Jackson Carman has been taking reps at right tackle.
"Bengals head coach Zac Taylor described Williams' status as "day-to-day" this week, but all signs point to him being in a better place with the team than he was a few months ago. "- James Rapien
PFF Cornerback Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 NFL season [Sam Monson, PFF]
Awuzie comes in at No. 18 on the list. Mike Hilton appears just four spots later, at No. 22.
"An injury limited Chidobe Awuzie to just the first eight games of the season, but in those outings he didn't allow a touchdown and was building on his strong 2021 campaign. Since arriving in Cincinnati, Awuzie has looked like one of the better cornerbacks in the game. He let up a catch on just 41.9% of passes into his coverage last season."- Sam Munson
Zac Taylor comments on Joe Mixon’s status with the Bengals [Jason Marcum, Cincy Jungle]
It felt as though Joe Mixon might be cut this offseason to save the Bengals money but he's still on the roster and Zac Taylor insists that he's here to stay.
"“I think we’ve got a great relationship with Joe (Mixon),” Taylor said Tuesday. “I’ve appreciated how he’s come into the building every single day and just worked hard. That’s a big reason why we gave him the contract we gave him, and his presence with the team. He’s a guy I enjoy being around, and we’re counting on him.”"- From Marcum's article