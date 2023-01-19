Bengals News: Jonah Williams injury and offensive line issues
In Bengals news, Jonah Williams is still week-to-week after dislocating his knee cap. Also in Bengals news, how will the offensive line respond now that they're down three of their five starters?
Williams was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and missed his entire rookie season with an injury. He missed six games in 2020 and finally stayed healthy in 2021. This season had been pretty rocky for him and then he was injured in the Wild Card game and is week-to-week, per Zac Taylor.
With Williams likely not playing this weekend (though it hasn't been made official yet), the Bengals will be playing backups at left tackle, right guard, and right tackle. Jackson Carman will be at left tackle in place of Williams, Max Scharping will continue to play at right guard as Alex Cappa's replacement, and Hakeem Adeniji is at right tackle in place of La'el Collins.

Josh Allen On Facing The Bengals Again This Season: 'It's Gonna Be A Little Bit Emotional' [Russ Heltman, SI]
""Given the circumstances of the last time you stepped on the field, I'm sure it's gonna be a little bit emotional," Allen said about the rematch. "You know, I will say that I've got so much respect for the Bengals, their staff, their organization, and their players."- From Heltman's article
Opinion: Bills-Bengals neutral-site criticisms lack key context [Brian Galliford, Buffalo Rumblings]
"I’m not here to be an NFL apologist. An unprecedented thing happened, and the NFL made an unprecedented move to react to it. Some people’s feelings were hurt along the way, and others are being critical of the plan after saying there was no good plan to begin with. The league may have had good intentions with their decision, but there undoubtedly were other less-than-rosy factors that went into it."- From Galliford's article