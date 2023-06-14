Bengals News: Jonah Williams reports to minicamp, Joe Burrow comments, and more
In Bengals news, mandatory minicamp is underway and Jonah Williams was there and spoke to the media. Joe Burrow also spoke to the media and made some interesting comments.
Williams got injured in the Wild Card game and missed the two games after that. It felt that he'd be back as the left tackle in 2023 due to his salary but the Bengals shocked everyone by signing Orlando Brown Jr. with the idea of moving Williams to right tackle.
Williams spoke about this during his media session and noted that he's not mad about moving to right tackle but didn't love how everything was handled.
Burrow spoke to the media on Tuesday as well and answered a wide variety of questions. He mentioned that he doesn't like country music, respects Taylor Swift but isn't bopping to her music, and answered the question of who is the best quarterback.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Jonah Williams Dives Into Reason For Offseason Frustration: 'I'm Fired up' to Play Right Tackle [Russ Heltman, Sports Illustrated]
""Because I'm sitting on my couch you know, my fiance is 40 Weeks pregnant. Her due date was I want to say like three days (away) and you know, I'm rehabbing my knee and all that stuff. And, you know, I found out that we signed Orlando on my phone on Apple News, and actually had a teammate text me before and he was like, 'Hey, have the Bengals talked to you, and I was like, No, have a good one.' You know, I didn't know what he meant. And so I found out on Apple News.""- From Heltman's article
Say what you want about Williams but he has a reason to be upset here. The Bengals signed someone to replace him without even discussing it with him. A lot of people assumed that he was mostly upset about having to switch positions (and that could still be part of it) but it was really how the whole thing went down.
Bengals' Joe Burrow joins Josh Allen in declaring Patrick Mahomes the NFL's best quarterback [Jared Dubin, CBS Sports]
"Speaking at Cincinnati Bengals media day, no less an authority than fellow Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow anointed Mahomes as the league's best quarterback. "I don't think there's any argument right now," Burrow said. "It's Pat [Mahomes]. Until somebody has a better year than he's had, he's the one to knock off.""- From Dubin's article
This will probably make some people mad but if Burrow admits it then what else is there to say here?
Ranking the best players at every position ahead of the 2023 NFL season [PFF]
Do the Bengals have anyone crack the top of a position list?