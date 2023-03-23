Bengals News: Jonah Williams trade, Foster Moreau, and more
In Bengals news, Ian Rapoport reported that there have been "trade conversations centered around LT Jonah Williams". Also in Bengals news, free-agent target Foster Moreau is stepping away from football.
Williams requested a trade from the team that spent a first-round pick on him four years ago after Orlando Brown was signed to a four-year deal. The plan was to start Brown at left tackle and move Williams to right tackle but Williams obviously didn't like that plan. He's always made it clear that he wants to play left tackle so now he wants out.
The Bengals had had former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau in for a visit last week and he then went to visit with the Saints. That visit appeared to be life-changing, as he announced that he had Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Prayers up for Foster Moreau as he -- in his words -- fights a new opponent.
Bengals all-in on Joe Burrow and the passing attack [Ben Baby, ESPN]
Baby writes about how the Bengals once again went to work in upgrading the offensive line. The unit cost the team a victory in Super Bowl LVI when Joe Burrow didn't have enough time to get the throw off to Ja'Marr Chase. It also cost them earlier this year in the AFC Championship Game when the protection couldn't hold up in the final two minutes.
The Most Underrated 2023 NFL Free Agents Still Available [Alex Kay, Bleacher Report]
Yannick Ngakoue is listed here and he was a player frequently tied to the Bengals in the offseason. He'd definitely improve the Cincinnati pass rush that underwhelmed in the 2022 season despite the talent they have in the unit.
Why Lamar Jackson and the Vikings could be a great fit — and why they really aren’t [Alec Lewis, The Athletic]
I know this isn't technically news pertaining to the Bengals but any news about Lamar Jackson does impact their division. It's been quite the ride between Jackson and the Ravens and until something gets figured out there, the Ravens' hands are pretty much tied.