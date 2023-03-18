Bengals News: Jonah Williams wants out, Orlando Brown, and more
In Bengals news, Jonah Williams requested a trade after the team signed Orlando Brown to play his old position. Speaking of Orlando Brown, he met with the Bengals media for the first time since inking his new deal.
Williams was the Bengals' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and the biggest impression he left after his first two seasons was that he was injury-prone. He missed his entire rookie season and then missed another six games in 2020.
He finally put together a healthy season in 2021 and played decently but regressed in 2022, surrendering the most sacks in the league. When the Bengals signed Brown, it was understood that Brown would slide into Williams' old spot and Williams would be kicked over to right tackle. Clearly he did not like this plan.
Brown met with the media on Friday after signing his four-year contract. The Brown deal came out of nowhere as the Bengals have never been a team to really swing for the fences and go for the big names in free agency but they broke that mold by acquiring Brown. The Chiefs had moved on from him after they signed Jawaan Taylor to play left tackle and that sent Brown to free agency where he's now ready for the task of protecting Joe Burrow.
Bengals OT Jonah Williams requests trade after Orlando Brown Jr. signing: Reports [Paul Dehner Jr. and Jay Morrison, The Athletic]
"In a league with an ugly state of offensive line and left tackle play, an average player is valuable. The only problem is Williams would only be an answer for one year on the $12.6 million, fully-guaranteed fifth-year option. He’d be a rental or somebody the acquiring team would have to consider for an extension. "- Paul Dehner Jr.
Instant Analysis: What Could Bengals Get in Potential Jonah Williams Trade? [James Rapien, SI]
"The best case scenario for the Bengals is landing an early fourth round pick in a potential deal, but a fifth or sixth rounder is more likely—especially if they want it to be in this year's draft. "- James Rapien
This is what I'd agree with as well. Williams' injury history paired with his inconsistent play and $12.6 million salary for 2023 makes it hard to believe that teams would be willing to give up a Day 2 draft pick in exchange for him. If the Bengals can get a fourth-round pick, that's reasonable for both sides.
NFL free agency 2023: Ranking best remaining players still available [Matt Bowen, ESPN]
Who are the best players on the board in free agency? Bowen takes a look here in this subscription-required article.