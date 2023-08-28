Bengals News: Joseph Ossai injury, roster cuts, and more
- Ossai was injured in the final preseason game
- Raymond Johnson could be one of the roster cuts
- Winners, non-winners from the preseason finale
In Bengals news, Joseph Ossai suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. Also, the roster cut deadline is at 4:00 EST on Tuesday. Who will make the team and who will be sent packing?
Ossai, a third-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, missed his entire rookie season due to an injury that he suffered during that preseason. The 2022 season marked his first year in the pros and he played pretty well. The Bengals are counting on him to be another big piece of the defense in 2023 but unfortunately, he was injured in the preseason finale.
Ossai left the field in the first half and it was later reported that he had suffered an ankle injury. Zac Taylor spoke to the media after the game and didn't have much to report on the former Texas Longhorn, noting that the ankle injury "might be a sprain".
Speaking of the preseason, now that it's in the books, the Bengals will have to trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. This is going to be hard for the Bengals but especially on the defensive line, which is stockpiled with talent.
Bengals lose Joseph Ossai to injury during preseason finale [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
"The Bengals went into the game making it clear that starters wouldn’t play, so it was a little perplexing to see Ossai out there. While not technically a starter, he’s a key piece of the pass-rushing rotation and fringe roster guys like Raymond Johnson III needed the snaps."- Chis Roling
It was frustrating that this injury happened because Ossai probably didn't need to be out there. His roster spot isn't in jeopardy and we know what he's capable of. Whenever injuries can be avoided, it makes them more frustrating.
Will Raymond Johnson III make the Bengals roster? [LB3PTMAN, Cincy Jungle]
Raymond Johnson is a player who really impressed Bengals fans this summer. Unfortunately for Johnson, the Bengals are so stacked with depth on the d-line that despite Johnson putting on a clinic in the preseason, he still probably doesn't make the team.
"With five guys seemingly secured ahead of him, Johnson faces a very uphill battle to make the roster, as it may be tough to carry six defensive ends with the talent the Bengals have. Even if they carry six defensive ends, Johnson is competing with Jeff Gunter, whom the Bengals did use draft capital on (seventh round) in 2022."- LB3PTMAN
Bengals preseason finale vs. Commanders: 5 winners, 5 non-winners [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
Dehner lists Jake Browning as the biggest winner and it's not hard to see why. While Browning wasn't a superstar by any means, he did enough to win the QB2 job over Trevor Siemian. The biggest non-winner per Dehner is Ossai, who as I've mentioned, was injured and left the game early.