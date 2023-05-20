Bengals News: Keeping the band together, position battles, and more
In Bengals news, what will it take to keep the Cincinnati Bengals core intact? Also, who will win a key position battle for the Cincinnati Bengals this summer?
A major topic of conversation this offseason -- and rightfully so -- is how much money Joe Burrow will receive on his new extension. A deal hasn't been made yet but Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic notes that it's coming.
In that article, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus discussed how difficult it'd be to keep Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati long-term. He mentioned that the Bengals would be giving $100 million to those three players every year and that'd make it hard to do much of anything on the defensive side of the ball.
Those guys don't have to worry about their jobs in OTAs and training camp. That's not the case for Nick Scott apparently. Bleacher Report has Scott vs rookie Jordan Battle as one of the big camp battles to watch this summer. Battle is a third-round rookie out of Alabama who is versatile.
Joe Burrow’s extension: Numbers that matter whenever the Bengals QB signs his deal [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
In this subscription-required piece, Dehner provides insight into what a Burrow contract might look like. The key apparently is that quarterbacks and agents prefer fewer years so that they can hit the market again in a few years while the team obviously wants more years so they don't have to deal with that.
Predicting Early Winners of Biggest Position Battles at 2023 NFL OTAs [Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report]
Davenport has Battle winning the other safety spot over Nick Scott, who was signed in free agency. The Bengals lost their two starting safeties this offseason and they were expected to be replaced by Scott and Dax Hill. Battle could certainly shake things up, however.
NFL playoff predictions for 2023 season: Eagles fall, Falcons rise, plus full division and wild-card picks [Will Brinson, CBS Sports]
Brinson pegged the Bengals as the AFC North winners with a 13-4 record but he has the Ravens finishing right behind them at 12-5.