Bengals News: Ken Anderson rejected for Hall of Fame, RBs to add, and more

In Bengals news, Ken Anderson did not advance in the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting. Also, could the Cincinnati Bengals add another running back before the regular season?
Anderson was the quarterback of the Bengals for the entirety of his 16-year career. He leads the franchise in passing yards with 32,838 and threw 197 touchdowns. In 1981, the first time the Bengals reached a Super Bowl, Anderson won the MVP award with 3,754 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
Bringing it back to present day Bengals football, the team continues to be linked to big name running backs on the market despite still having Joe Mixon as their starter. The depth behind him isn't great so perhaps that's why, as the Bengals have Chase Brown, Chris Evans, and Trayveon Williams competing for the other spots on the RB depth chart.
Ken Anderson does not advance in 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame voting [Jason Marcum, Cincy Jungle]
"On Wednesday, the HOF committee announced three senior semifinalists for the 2024 class, essentially the final step toward induction for senior nominees, but Anderson was not included.- Jason Marcum
Instead, the senior nominees were Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, and Art Powell."
2023 NFL trade candidates: Jonathan Taylor among 12 players who could be shopped ahead of final roster cuts [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
Benjamin linked two different running backs to the Bengals in this article: Cordarrelle Patterson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While the run game hasn't looked great in the preseason, the Bengals offensive starters haven't taken a single snap so it's hard to really know what this group is truly capable of just yet.
Best players who could miss final 53-man cut for Bengals [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
Trent Taylor, Hakeem Adeniji, and Chris Evans are just a few of the names to appear on Roling's list.