Bengals News: Ken Riley, Brian Callahan, and more
In Bengals news, Ken Riley is officially a Hall of Famer! Also in Bengals news, Brian Callahan was eliminated from the Colts' head coach consideration.
Riley played for the Bengals from 1969 to 1983, which was his entire career. He played in 207 games and totaled 65 interceptions during his career. His final season actually saw him being named All-Pro for the first time in his career after he had eight interceptions.
Callahan interviewed with the Cardinals and Colts this offseason and even had a second interview with Indianapolis. He was informed on Friday that he was out of the running though. This means that he'll be back in Cincinnati next season.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Salary Cap Expert Releases Proposed Contract Extension For Bengals Star WR Tee Higgins [James Rapien, SI]
Higgins is eligible for an extension this offseason so the Bengals will have to decide if they want to pay him, trade him, or take this into next offseason.
Kelly Clarkson at NFL Honors: I thought Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow was a rapper on TikTok [Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer]
"When she made the joke, a photo of Burrow wearing Sorry in Advance's pink bear shirt with a pink denim jacket in Kansas City ahead of the AFC championship."- From Clark's article
Joe Burrow's extension and more: Three things to watch for the Bengals this offseason [Ben Baby, ESPN]
"Cincinnati has pushed back at the concept of a championship window built around an elite quarterback on a rookie contract, which is a massive discount to a franchise. But the reality is that the financial flexibility the Bengals have enjoyed will disappear once Burrow’s new contract starts to take a significant chunk of the salary cap."- From Baby's article
I won't give away everything Baby touches on here but we all know the Bengals have some tricky decisions to make this offseason. How they handle these decisions could be the difference between the Bengals winning several Super Bowls and falling off once Joe Burrow's extension kicks in.