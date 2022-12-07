Bengals News: Kevin Huber released after 14 years with team
The most recent Bengals news surrounds Kevin Huber being released from the roster on Monday as Cincinnati officially hands the starting punting job to Drue Chrisman.
Huber was selected in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft after punting for the local Cincinnati Bearcats and went on to play in a franchise-record 216 games over the last 14 seasons. He is the Bengals' all-time leading punter and embodies a homegrown hero, and he even wrote a touching letter to the city of Cincinnati last season.
The 37-year-old reportedly has his eye on signing onto the Bengals' practice squad if he clears waivers on Tuesday.
Huber and Chrisman battled it out for the starting punting job this season with Huber initially getting the nod due to his veteran experience. After a stretch of underwhelming performances, however, Huber ultimately ceded the position to Chrisman in Week 11.
Cincinnati seems to trust Chrisman for the rest of the 2022 season, but having Huber stay on the team as a mentor could work in both sides' best interests.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news around the web
Bengals earn title of deep postseason contenders after Week 13 (Austin Gayle, The Ringer)
Gayle ranks the Bengals as fifth overall in his latest NFL power rankings, moving them up three spots from last week. The Eagles, Bills, and Chiefs sit in a tier above them, but Gayle argues that the Bengals are now serious playoff contenders along with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.
Given the humming offense and elite defense, this appears to be a better Bengals team compared to last year.
Bengals tout Joe Burrow as an MVP contender (Ben Baby, ESPN)
Head coach Zac Taylor and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase both claimed Joe Burrow should be in the MVP race after his Week 13 performance. Burrow himself swatted away the MVP talk, saying that he "doesn't play the game for those kinds of accolades."
Spoken like a true leader. Burrow has thrived particularly in clutch situations, ranking third in the NFL in fourth-quarter quarterback rating so far this season.
Zac Taylor provides injury updates on Joe Mixon, Hayden Hurst (Chris Roling, Bengals Wire)
Running back Joe Mixon was held out in Week 13 for precautionary reasons and has a good chance to play against the Browns on Sunday.
Tight end Hayden Hurst, on the other hand, is doubtful to play this week after exiting the game against the Chiefs early with a calf injury.
Keep an eye on both players' participation statuses in the next few days.