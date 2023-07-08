Bengals News: Kevin Huber retires, Orlando Brown X-Factor, and more
In Bengals news, Kevin Huber is hanging up the cleats and retiring. Also, Orlando Brown Jr. is the X-Factor for the Cincinnati Bengals' offense.
Huber, who punted for his hometown Bengals from 2009 to 2022, announced his retirement on Twitter on Friday. Huber attended Cincinnati for college and got to stick around for the entirety of his NFL career. He was demoted during the 2022 season when it was clear he wasn't the same weapon he once was but Bengals fans will always remember the good times with Huber.
In other news, the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason to bolster their offensive line. He will hopefully be the difference-maker for the team in 2023.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Former Bengals punter Kevin Huber officially announces retirement from NFL [Andrew Gillis, Cleveland.com]
"Huber, a fifth-round pick in 2009, appeared in every game from 2014-2021. He was replaced by Drue Chrisman in November after struggling for a handful of weeks, but remained with the team on the practice squad."- Andrew Gillis
Offensive X-factors for all 32 NFL teams, from Giants' new weapon to Browns' Deshaun Watson returning to form [Jared Dubin, CBS Sports]
"If the line can turn into an outright strength for Cincinnati, it has the potential to raise the ceiling of the offense even higher than it already is. "- Jared Dubin
NFL Salary Cap: Three-year analysis for all 32 NFL teams [Brad Spielberger, PFF]
As of now, the Bengals rank first in the salary cap but Spielberger notes that they'll rank 25th in 2024 free agent valuation. Things are going to get interesting for this team now that the players on their rookie deals are slated to get paid.