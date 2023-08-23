Bengals News: La'el Collins trade candidate, division rankings, and more
- Should the Bengals trade La'el Collins?
- Which division is the best?
- Who are some potential surprise cut candidates?
In Bengals news, La'el Collins has been linked as a potential trade candidate for the Cincinnati Bengals. Also, how should the NFL divisions be ranked?
Collins signed with the Bengals last offseason after their offensive line got worked by the Los Angeles Rams defense in Super Bowl LVI. Collins talked a big game after signing with Cincy, boasting about how he'd be Joe Burrow's bodyguard.
While he talked the talk, he didn't walk the walk. A late-season injury further tanked Collins' inaugural season in Cincinnati and now he's not even projected to start for the Bengals due to his injury. Could a trade be in the cards?
In other news, the AFC North appears to be the toughest division on paper and unfortunately, that's the division the Bengals play in. Last year, everyone was quick to crown the AFC West as the toughest division in the league but we quickly learned that wasn't the case. The AFC North, however, appears to be a gauntlet once again.
NFL Players Teams Should Be Trying To Trade Before 2023 Roster Cuts [Alex Kay, Bleacher Report]
Kay lists Collins as someone the Bengals should try to move on from. With Jonah Williams now starting at right tackle, Collins is merely an insurance policy at this point and the Bengals could save a lot of dough by moving on from him.
"While there is still a chance Collins bounces back from this poor showing, it's unlikely he'll get that opportunity in Cincinnati. With Jonah Williams and Brown set to bookend the offensive line, Collins is likely to be relegated to the bench in 2023. Rather than keep him around as a pricey swing tackle, the Bengals should be working to trade him to a team that could use some immediate assistance on the offensive line. If they can't find one, they would save nearly $8 million by cutting him."- Alex Kay
2023 NFL season preview: Ranking all eight divisions [Jeffri Chadiha, NFL.com]
Chadiha put the AFC North in the top spot and notes that every team in the division has a shot to make the playoffs. He's not wrong.
Bengals: 4 surprise preseason roster cuts to watch out for before Week 1 [Enzo Flojo, Clutch Points]
Collins appeared on this list of potential surprise preseason roster cuts. The other three names on the list all make sense and one of them would truly be surprising given how high the team had drafted that particular player.