Bengals News: Lamar Jackson, Kareem Hunt, and more
In Bengals news, could Lamar Jackson end up back in Baltimore after all of this offseason drama? Also, Kareem Hunt might be a fit for the Bengals.
Jackson was slapped with the non-exclusive tag earlier this offseason, meaning that if another team wanted to trade for him, they'd have to give up two first-round picks. The Ravens would also have a chance to match the deal.
Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and said that he predicts Jackson will return to Baltimore.
Speaking of division rivals, could Kareem Hunt be a free-agent target for Cincinnati? Nate Bouda of NFL Trade Rumors sure thinks so. Bouda notes that Hunt could be the third-down back for the Bengals, who lost Samaje Perine this offseason.
