Bengals News: Lamar Jackson signed to non-exclusive tag, mock drafts
In Bengals news, the division-rival Ravens slapped Lamar Jackson with the non-exclusive franchise tag, meaning that they'll have the chance to match whatever offer a team makes. If they don't match the offer, they'll receive two first-round picks. Also, who do mock drafts have the Bengals ending up with?
Jackson joined the AFC North in 2018 when the Ravens spent a late-first round pick on the Louisville quarterback. He won the MVP award in 2019 and used to dominate the Bengals whenever he faced them.
The past two seasons, however, Jackson hasn't remained healthy and it's cost the Ravens. They made the playoffs last year but saw their season end in Cincinnati.
Bengals fans hope that the Ravens lose Jackson in exchange two first-round picks because even Russell Wilson commanded more in a trade. This would be a foolish move from Baltimore.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
"The non-exclusive tag means all NFL clubs can now negotiate directly with quarterback Lamar Jackson. If a team gives a formal offer to Jackson, the Ravens do have an opportunity to match the offer. If the Ravens decline to match said offer, the other team will sign Jackson and give the Ravens two first-round picks as compensation."- From Barber's article
I won't spoil who McShay has going to the Bengals but it's a position they could certainly use and this player might even be able to earn a starting job as a rookie.
Funny enough, the same player mocked to Cincinnati in McShay's mock draft goes to them in this mock from Brugler. Get used to it!
"Players that have made their money, have tasted individual success, and now want a resumé-defining title added to the list are a profile the Bengals must go after. Here are some potential salary cap cut candidate options that could be looking to make their Super Bowl run with the Bengals:"- From Enzweiler's article