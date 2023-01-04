Bengals News: Latest updates on Damar Hamlin, Bills/Bengals rescheduled TBD
Bengals news revolves around the nightmare situation with Damar Hamlin. The Bills defender collapsed on the field during a Monday night game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills and was administered CPR for roughly 10 minutes before being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
The game was suspended and while it took longer than it should have, eventually it was postponed. It was announced on Tuesday morning that the game would not be replayed this week, which is absolutely the right decision. No one should even think that asking these players to take the field this week after what happened is a good idea.
While we still wait for more updates on Hamlin, I'd encourage you to donate to his toy drive if you haven't already.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
NFL makes the right call with Bengals/Bills decision [Stripe Hype]
I wrote this on Tuesday when Roger Goodell's statement was released. I can't imagine how traumatizing this was for both teams and there's no way they can be asked to take the field and finish the game, at least not any time soon.
Damar Hamlin’s charity flooded with donations from NFL fans [Alicia de Artola, FanSided]
"The goal for the drive was $2,500. It was up to more than $730,000 with more than 30,000 donors by 10:45 p.m. ET. It was rising every minute. "- Alicia de Artola,
This is the kind of story we all need right now. Donating to Hamlin's toy drive has been a way for everyone to show support and as Alicia de Artola mentioned in the blurb above, the number of donations has been climbing since he collapsed on the field.
'He's everyone's role model': Damar Hamlin's importance to McKees Rocks goes beyond toys [Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]
This is just a great story about Hamlin and what he means to his community.
Continue to pray and keep Damar Hamlin and his family and loved ones in your thoughts. The link to his toy drive is included above and I'd encourage you to make a donation if you haven't already.