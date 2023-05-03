Bengals News: Logan Wilson extension, Carson Wentz as a backup, and more
Edit: Trevor Siemian has been signed as a backup QB option
In Bengals news, Logan Wilson discussed a potential extension for the first time this offseason. Also, could Carson Wentz be an option for the Cincinnati Bengals as a backup quarterback?
Wilson, who the Bengals drafted in the third round in 2020, is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. With Germaine Pratt already re-signed and Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins waiting for their extensions to come, Wilson's deal hasn't been discussed as much.
The former Wyoming linebacker finally spoke up about his extension, noting that it's not up to him. This much is true but fans would most definitely like to see the Cowboy in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
The draft came and went and the Bengals didn't end up adding a backup quarterback option. They haven't re-signed Brandon Allen yet as of this writing and it doesn't appear they plan to considering their interest in veteran QB Trevor Siemian roughly a month ago.
What about Carson Wentz, however? The former second overall pick in the 2016 draft was once the talk of the town in the NFL but after he got injured late in the 2017 season, the North Dakota State product was never the same. Could he be an option to back up Burrow?
"“Not that I know of yet. We’ve talked about it so hopefully get something done," Wilson said. “It’s really not up to me.”"- From Conway's article
Valentino said that the Bengals were one of three teams that were a fit for Wentz. I don't see it at all. Wentz was flat-out bad during the 2022 season in Washington, which ended up being his only season with the franchise. It's also been reported in the past that he's not a great locker room guy and the Bengals don't need someone messing up the good vibes in their locker room.
Brugler has the Bengals going with a wide receiver in his way-too-early 2024 mock draft. The Bengals are picking 28th in this mock.