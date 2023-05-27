Bengals News: Logan Wilson extension, Orlando Brown Jr., and more
In Bengals news, what could a Logan Wilson extension look like? Also, what did Orlando Brown Jr.'s former quarterback have to say about his departure?
The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of loose ends to tie up this offseason and one of those is extending Wilson. The Bengals drafted Wilson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he's improved in each of his three seasons as a member of the stripes.
Brad Spielberger projected contracts for members of the 2020 draft class and had Wilson set to earn a three-year deal worth $34.5 million.
Speaking of contracts, the Bengals inked Brown to a reasonable one this offseason. Patrick Mahomes spoke about losing Brown this offseason, noting, "Yeah, it's tough."
Brown was Mahomes' left tackle for two years before leaving this offseason to sign a deal with Cincinnati.
Projecting early extension candidates on defense from the 2020 NFL Draft: Trevon Diggs, Alex Highsmith and more [Brad Spielberger, PFF]
"While we don’t think Pratt’s deal should be a barrier here, Cincinnati nonetheless has a ton of players to take care of in the near future, and not just the obvious names on offense. Interior defender D.J. Reader is also entering a contract year and is an integral part of this Bengals defensive front. They appear motivated to get early deals done with a lot of these players, but odds are they’ll approach each negotiation cautiously."- Brad Spielberger
Patrick Mahomes: It’s “tough” to see Orlando Brown sign with Bengals [Myles Simmons, Pro Football Talk]
"“Yeah, it’s tough,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “I still talk to Orlando. We had a friendship off the field just as much as on the field. You understand how great of a player he is. He makes Cincinnati an even better football team so that stinks for us but at the same time I’m happy for him that he got to a good place where he was able to get a good contract that he deserved and everything like that."- From Simmons' article
Can Nick Scott, Dax Hill, Jordan Battle carry on Bengals’ strength at safety? [Jay Morrison, The Athletic]
It's no secret that the Bengals lost their two starting safeties and that makes the position vulnerable entering the 2023 season. They've done the best they can to replace Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates, however, so now it's time to let Lou Anarumo do what he does best.