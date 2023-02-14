Bengals News: Lou Anarumo, Super Bowl ending, and more
In Bengals news, Lou Anarumo is a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job. Also in Bengals news, everyone around the country is reacting to the ending of Super Bowl LVII.
Anarumo had two interviews with the Cardinals and it appears that the head coach job is down to him and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Mike Kafka of the Giants was previously rumored to be in the running but now it appears that he might not be in consideration anymore.
The Cardinals waited for the Super Bowl to end so that they could talk to Gannon of the Eagles. Speaking of the Super Bowl, it had a controversial ending as the Chiefs were bailed out of a 3rd-and-Goal due to a holding call on James Bradberry that gave KC a fresh set of downs and allowed them to run down the clock down to eight seconds and kick the game-winning field goal.
The penalty looked eerily familiar to the one called in last year's Super Bowl, which starred our Bengals. That call was on Logan Wilson in the final two minutes of the game.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
NFL Rumors: Cardinals Target Eagles' Jonathan Gannon, Bengals' Lou Anarumo for HC Job [Scott Polacek, Bleacher Report]
"The Bengals lost to the same Chiefs team that ended Gannon's championship hopes, but both coaching candidates can now turn their attention to the vacancy in Arizona as the Cardinals attempt to find a leader to help them bounce back from a 4-13 season."- From Polacek's article
Cincinnati's DJ Reader: 'These holding calls at the end of Super Bowls are crazy' [Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer]
D.J. Reader was one of many Bengals who reacted to the play on Twitter. He, of course, was impacted by a similar play last year that helped strip away what would have been his first Super Bowl ring.
Bengals players take to social media to react to controversial call at end of Super Bowl [Fletcher Keel, WLWT]
Here you can see a collection of the Bengals players who reacted to the controversial play.
Chiefs Defensive Tackle Khalen Saunders: People Said 'The Funky-Ass Bengals Was Gonna Beat Us Four Times' [Rus Heltman, SI]
""Man, I remember being doubted," Saunders said to Aaron Ladd. "I remember being doubted every game. I remember being picked against every game. I remember them saying the funky-ass Bengals was gonna beat us four times. I remember them saying we couldn't stop Jalen Hurts. I remember all of that s***. And now, they're gonna remember that I'm a two-time champ.""- From Heltman's article
The Chiefs are taking full-advantage of their time to talk trash and they're not holding back.