Bengals News: Madden 24 ratings, new Browns uniforms, and more
In Bengals news, Madden 24 ratings are being released day by day for different position groups. Also, the Cleveland Browns have new uniforms and the Bengals poked some fun at their division rivals.
Madden 24 will be released on August 15 so of course that means new ratings are the talk of the town. Bengals fans haven't been happy about where their players have ended up, especially D.J. Reader, who scored an 87.
Speaking of Madden ratings, Browns fans are probably happy to see Myles Garrett receive a 98 grade. They also were probably excited to see their team unveil new road uniforms for the 2023 season.
The Bengals had a little bit of fun at the Browns' expense.
Check out what else is trending in Bengals news.
Predicting Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, More NFL RB Contracts Next Offseason [Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report]
This could be Joe Mixon's final year in Cincinnati after he agreed to take a pay cut for the 2023 season. What could he make moving forward?
Most important non-QB for every AFC team: Josh Jacobs, Tyreek Hill and more [Dalton Wasserman, PFF]
Orlando Brown Jr. was the pick here. The Bengals signed Brown in the offseason, finally giving Joe Burrow a reliable left tackle to protect him.
Predicting last-place team in each NFL division for 2023 season: Raiders, Bears among teams bound for cellar [Garrett Podell, CBS Sports]
Since we've already discussed them, why not include this article? Podell has the Browns finishing last in the AFC North in 2023. The Bengals are considered the favorites to win the division with the Ravens not far behind. It'll likely be a battle between the Browns and Steelers for the basement of the AFC North.