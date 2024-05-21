Bengals news: Major upgrades coming to Paycor Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals officially announced some major upgrades to Paycor Stadium aimed at improving the overall fan experience on game day. The Bengals will make a private investment of up to $120 million for the upgrades, which include updated video and audio systems, improvements to concession stands and other general beautification projects. Construction on these new upgrades will continue through 2026.
"The Bengals are continuing to invest in our future here in Cincinnati," Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in a statement. "We are lucky to have a great stadium and we are proud to invest in this great asset to help make it a best-in-class facility.
"We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the game day experience even better."
Despite the stadium being nearly a quarter-century old, the organization has decided to make improvements to the existing structure as opposed to constructing a brand new place to play, which would prove to be much more costly.
Paycor Stadium, which was previously known as Paul Brown Stadium, originally opened its doors to fans in August of 2000, and has served as the home of Bengals football since then. The name was changed from Paul Brown Stadium to Paycor Stadium in August of 2022. At that time, the Bengals and Paycor agreed to a 16-year stadium naming rights deal, so it will continue to be called Paycor Stadium through 2038, at least.
The Bengals have won six division titles (2005, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2021 and 2022) and one conference title (2021) while playing at Paycor Stadium, and they'll look to add to those numbers in the coming seasons.