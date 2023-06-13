Bengals News: Mandatory minicamp, starting lineup, and more
In Bengals news, mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday! Also, what will the Cincinnati Bengals' starting lineup look like in 2023?
The 2023 offseason is nearly in the books as we inch closer to the preseason games but next up is mandatory minicamp. This kicks off on Tuesday for the Bengals and gets us another step closer to the regular season.
Who might be starting for the Bengals in 2023? They didn't have a ton of turnover in the offseason though they did lose both of their starting safeties, unfortunately. The offensive side of the ball is pretty similar though Orlando Brown Jr. is joining the group, much to the delight of Bengals fans.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Setting the Scene for Bengals Mandatory Minicamp: What We Expect to See From Joe Burrow, Jonah Williams and More [James Rapien, Sports Illustrated]
The right tackle battle, running back battle, Chidobe Awuzie's injury, and safety rotation make Rapien's list of what we should be keeping an eye on at mandatory minicamp. Jonah Williams is looking to move to right tackle but he'll have to fend off guys like Jackson Carman, La'el Collins, and Cody Ford.
Projecting all 32 NFL starting lineups ahead of the 2023 season [Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman, PFF]
No surprises here and there honestly shouldn't be many surprises when it comes to the Bengals' starting roster for 2023. Jordan Battle might be able to beat Nick Scott out for one of the safety spots but that's probably going to be the only true spot up for grabs. Crazier things have happened though.
2023 NFL season: Ranking the franchises most likely to win their first Super Bowl [Eric Edholm, NFL.com]
The Bengals, along with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, lands in the "On the Cusp" tier. Edholm mentions that the Bengals will have a tougher battle ahead of them once Burrow is extended and earning a much bigger portion of the pie.