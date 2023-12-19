Bengals News: Mason Rudolph, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Ivan Pace Jr.
- Steelers will start third different QB
- Chase is expected to miss this weekend's game
- Pace and Mixon had an interesting interaction following Saturday's win
In Bengals news, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced who will be starting at quarterback on Saturday when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town. Also, we have an unfortunate update on Ja'Marr Chase's injury. Oh, and Joe Mixon and Ivan Pace Jr. spoke on the field following the Bengals' overtime win over the Vikings.
With the Bengals now looking to turn the page from Week 15 to Week 16, they'll be focusing on getting their first divisional win of the season. It'll come on the road against a floundering Steelers squad, who have lost three straight games. The Bengals, meanwhile, have won three straight games. Will the Steelers hand the Bengals their first loss since the last time these two met up?
Let's check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Mason Rudolph is starting at QB for Pittsburgh
For the first time since 2021, Mason Rudolph will start for the Steelers. He was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has started 10 games for them since then and has made 18 total appearances. He's thrown for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Rudolph has started two games against the Bengals with both of those games coming in 2019 when he actually played decently. It's worth noting that the Bengals won just two games that year, so yeah, they were pretty terrible and I wouldn't put too much stock into that Rudolph carved them up in one of those meetings.
Ja'Marr Chase expected to miss Week 16
One of the unfortunate injuries that occurred to the Bengals in their Week 15 win over Minnesota was to Ja'Marr Chase, who Ian Rapoport says is "likely to miss some time" with a separated shoulder. Just the other day, Chase was said to be "day-to-day" but now it appears that he could miss some time.
Chase exited the game in the fourth quarter and Tee Higgins took over but this is still a massive loss for the Bengals. Hopefully, Chase only misses one game.
Joe Mixon and Ivan Pace exchange words
After the Bengals took down the Vikings in overtime on Saturday, Mixon and Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace were seen on the field involved in what looked to be a not-so-friendly altercation. No punches were thrown and it's hard to truly make out what either guy is saying but it sounds like Mixon is saying "You guys just lost" while Pace is telling him he's not so tough.
Pace and the Vikings defense might have allowed for Mixon to rush for a one-yard touchdown but otherwise, they did keep him in check throughout the day. He finished with just 47 rushing yards after putting together a pair of solid rushing games in a row.