Bengals News: Mel Kiper mock draft, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and more
In Bengals news, who does Mel Kiper have the team taking in his latest mock draft? Also, the organization is hosting UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a visit ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Kiper has the Bengals selecting Brian Bresee, a defensive tackle out of Clemson. He mentions that while the team could still use their first-round pick on a tight end, adding help to a pass rush that finished near the bottom of the league in sacks is also a smart idea.
Speaking of the draft, the Bengals are hosting Thompson-Robinson for a visit. Obviously they have their starting quarterback of the future but they haven't re-signed Brandon Allen so perhaps they're looking to find their long-term backup quarterback in the draft.
Thompson-Robinson played in 13 games last season and threw for 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 645 yards and another 12 touchdowns with his legs. He's definitely more of a running quarterback so he's not a similar quarterback to that of Burrow but he's a talented signal-caller.
JOE MIXON STATUS WITH CINCINNATI BENGALS PART OF ON-GOING CONVERSATION AS EVENTS UNFOLD [Armando Salguero, Outkick]
"His production dropped to 814 rushing yards and only a 3.9-yard per carry. And that came at exactly the wrong time. The exact wrong time is when the biggest salary numbers from a four-year, $48 million contract extension started kicking in with Mixon’s base salary jumping to $8 million last season, $9.4 million in 2023 and $9.68 in 2024."- Armando Salguero
Mixon's lackluster 2022 season paired with his chaotic offseason and high cap hit for the 2023 season could make him someone the Bengals part ways with before the season begins. We'll continue to hear about this until he's cut.
Predicting Who Could Reset NFL Free Agency Position Markets Next Year [Alex Kay, Bleacher Report]
Tee Higgins appears on this list. While there have been so many Higgins trade rumors floating around out there, it doesn't feel like the team wants to trade him. They could extend him this offseason or even wait until next year by franchise tagging him.
"With receiving talent set to be at a premium next year, Higgins could easily score a deal worth over $25 million per year."- Alex Kay
Brinson's 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: The Worst Mock Ever will anger every single NFL fanbase [Will Brinson, CBS Sports]
Brinson purposely put together a mock draft to troll fans of every fan base but to be honest, the pick he made for the Bengals really wasn't that bad. Sure it's a position they don't really need but there are far worse picks they could make.