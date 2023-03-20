Bengals News: Mock drafts, free agency, and more
In Bengals news, who is the team being linked to in mock drafts? Also, free agency is in full swing. Who else will the Bengals bring in?
The draft is set to take place April 27-29 in Kansas City and the Bengals hold the 28th overall pick. Positions like cornerback, tight end, safety, and offensive tackle could all be options here for the stripes. Last year, the team drafted a safety with the 31st overall pick but since then, Cincinnati has lost both of its starting safeties.
What the Bengals do in the draft will heavily depend on what else happens in free agency. The team took their time the first few days but then made a massive signing with the Orlando Brown deal. What other moves do they have up their sleeves?
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
2023 NFL mock draft: Huge updates after big trade [Curt Popejoy, Draft Wire]
The Bengals still addressed the offensive tackle spot in this mock draft, grabbing Anton Harrison with the 28th overall pick. Harrison could still slide into the right tackle spot, which might end up being vacated so it wouldn't be a bad pick by any means.
2023 NFL free agency winners and losers: Giants, Jets among early victors for developments at QB [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
"Now, if you're wondering which teams really hit the ball out of the park after the first wave of activity (and perhaps which ones dropped the ball), we've also identified winners and losers from the first week:"- Cody Benjamin
2023 NFL free agency: Four analytical fits and three head-scratchers [Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com]
" In order to rate each acquisition, I considered the involved player's past on-field résumé and his new team's current roster/coaching philosophy, then compared these parameters and contract values to other players at the same position."- Cynthia Frelund
2023 free agency grades for all 32 teams [PFF]
