Bengals News: Super Bowl, mock drafts, and free agent targets
In Bengals news, the Super Bowl victors have been crowned and as a result, the offseason is underway for the entire NFL. Who are the Bengals being linked to in mock drafts? Also in Bengals news, what kind of moves could the team make in free agency?
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl and came from behind to knock off the Eagles. There was a late-game penalty that looked oddly familiar to last year's Super Bowl that screwed over the Bengals. People will be talking about that penalty for awhile.
Draft-wise, the team could use a tight end, offensive lineman, and pass-rusher in the first round. Fans also wouldn't be upset if the Bengals went with a cornerback or safety since they might lose Jessie Bates and/or Vonn Bell.
Free agency-wise, the team needs to focus on paying Joe Burrow before they do anything else but they'll hopefully be able to sign some impact players when free agency begins in March.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
