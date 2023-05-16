Bengals News: Must-watch games, available free agents, and more
In Bengals news, which games on the 2023 schedule are the must-watch matchups? Also, who is still available in free agency now that we're a few weeks removed from the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Athletic staff put together a list of must-watch games for each team. For the Bengals, they said the game that can't be missed is Week 17 against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. It's worth noting that a lot of teams' can't-miss games are against the Chiefs. That's what happens when you win a title. The Chiefs are going to get every team's best effort.
The last four games between the Bengals and Chiefs have come down to the wire with each game only being won by three points. The Chiefs only have one win during that time but they went on to win the Super Bowl so they made the most of their victory.
For the Bengals to get over the hump and win the whole dang thing, they might still need to add some free agents. According to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, the 10 best remaining free agents are Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney, Dalton Risner, Marcus Peters, Leonard Floyd, Melvin Ingram, Teddy Bridgewater, Frank Clark, Bryce Callahan, and Justin Houston.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
One thing we learned about every team in 2023 NFL offseason: Jets, Lions are all in as Cardinals, Rams reset [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
"No one should hesitate to keep them in the Super Bowl mix. It's pretty simple: Joe Burrow is the QB, he's still got one of the game's top receiving corps, and while the defense is perhaps a bit more dependent on youth, swapping in rookie Myles Murphy as a No. 3 pass-rusher and fellow freshman DJ Turner II at corner, the team is also better at left tackle, where ex-Chiefs starter Orlando Brown Jr. is protecting Burrow's blind side."- Cody Benjamin
The Best Player Who Could Still Be Cut from Every NFL Roster In 2023 Offseason [David Kenyon, Bleacher Report]
"After the draft, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said he believes Joe Mixon's future is with the Bengals. The issue is his $12.8 million cap number—the impetus behind this discussion—remains unchanged, and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic previously reported Cincy's stance is for Mixon to take a pay cut or be released."- David Kenyon
Strongest, weakest NFL position groups after the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency [Gordon McGuinness, PFF]
The Bengals' WRs make the cut as the strongest NFL position group in the league and it's hard to argue when their WR3 could be a WR1 on a lot of teams.