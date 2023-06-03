Bengals News: Myles Murphy, Yannick Ngakoue, and more
In Bengals news, how can first-round pick Myles Murphy help the Cincinnati Bengals reach their first-ever Super Bowl championship? Also, speaking of Super Bowls, that's what Yannick Ngakoue wants to achieve with his next team.
With the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals surprised some people by nabbing EDGE rusher Myles Murphy out of Clemson. The team needed to bolster their pass-rush after finishing toward the bottom of the league in sacks and they're hoping that Murphy is going to help with that.
Speaking of pass-rushers, free-agent Yannick Ngakoue is still waiting for his next NFL home. He spoke recently and said that he wants to sign with a contender. The Bengals certainly check that box!
How adding DE Myles Murphy bolsters Bengals' pass rush [Ben Baby, ESPN]
"Adding Murphy gives defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo another key resource as a pass-rusher in those high-leverage situations. It also serves as insurance against any potential injuries to the unit's top defensive ends."- Ben Baby
Murphy might not have been a sack-machine during his collegiate days but in this defense, he'll get plenty of opportunities to make an impact. It was clear as day during the 2022 season that the Bengals pass rush wasn't the same whenever Trey Hendrickson was off the field. Adding Murphy gives them another pass-rushing weapon.
Free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ready to find 'stable home' with contender in 2023 [Nick Shook, NFL.com]
""For me, personally, I've been to a couple of stops and instead of doing these visits, I'm ready to have a stable home and just to be able to be on a multi-year deal, I can be able to ground myself and start on things, really focusing on my family and trying to start a family, things like that," Ngakoue said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio."- From Shook's article
Ngakoue is coming off a 9.5-sack season and in the year before that, he had 10 sacks. The guy still has plenty left in the tank and could be another pass-rushing weapon for the Bengals if they were to sign him. Oh yeah, and they're definitely a contender so this feels like it could end up happening for both sides.
What a Team of Remaining 2023 NFL Free Agents Would Look Like [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
This is a fun activity from Knox, who makes his own NFL team with the remaining free agents. On the list are Ezekiel Elliott (a guy who the Bengals were linked to throughout the offseason) as the starting running back, Frank Clark as one of the starting defensive linemen, and former Bengal Eli Apple as the dime cornerback.