Bengals News: New practice squad member, AFC North predictions, and more
- Who joined the Bengals practice squad?
- AFC North is stacked
- Bengals or Bills?
In Bengals news, Zach Gentry has joined the practice squad. Also, the AFC North could have every team finish above .500 in 2023.
Gentry previously played with the Pittsburgh Steelers but joined the Bengals practice squad on Tuesday. Gentry fits in well with the Bengals because he's a former Michigan Wolverine and the Bengals clearly like signing Michigan players.
Gentry spent the first four years of his career in Pittsburgh, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2019. His best year came in 2021 when he caught 19 passes for 167 yards. He's probably going to be best used as a blocker assuming the Bengals even end up activating him during the 2023 season.
Speaking of division foes, it's entirely possible that the AFC North could have every team finish with winning records in 2023. Every team is a playoff contender this year and that makes every single game even more important for Cincinnati. One loss could be the difference between winning the division and having to play on the road as the five-seed.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Former Steelers TE Zach Gentry joining Bengals practice squad [Jason Marcum, Cincy Jungle]
"Gentry joins Tanner Hudson as the Bengals’ two tight ends on the practice squad. Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, and Mitchell Wilcox are the three tight ends on the 53-man roster. All three of those guys have had durability issues, so it makes sense to have some extra insurance on the practice squad."- Jason Marcum
2023 NFL season predictions: Picking the Super Bowl winner, playoff matchups and final record for all 32 teams [John Breech, CBS Sports]
Breech predicted that while the Bengals would win the AFC North, the other three teams all finished above .500 as well. This makes what the Bengals would accomplish even more impressive and it's a scenario that could definitely play out. He also has the Bengals topping the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl.
Who would you rather be: The Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals? [Paul Dehner Jr. and Tim Graham, The Athletic]
Bengals fans are obviously going to say they'd rather be the Bengals and Bills fans are going to say they'd rather be the Bills. Both teams are chasing their first Super Bowl titles and have the quarterbacks to finally get it done. The question is -- Which team would you rather be when push comes to shove?