Bengals News: NFL power rankings entering Week 3
Where do the Bengals land in various power rankings?
In Bengals news, where do the good guys sit in the power rankings after dropping to 0-2?
By now you're well aware of the fact that the Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2. They're no strangers to slow starts but this time around does feel a bit different due to Joe Burrow's lingering calf injury.
While the Bengals are now in the basement of the AFC North, how does the NFL world view them in the power rankings? On the one hand, they are 0-2 and some might argue that you are what your record is. On the other hand, this is a team that has Burrow as their quarterback and an offense that simply hasn't clicked yet. They're better than a lot of 1-1 teams, right?
NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Joe Burrow's Bengals among nine 0-2 teams in big trouble; Cowboys soar to No. 2 [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
Prisco put the Bengals at 21 in his power rankings.
"At 0-2, they have big problems. It doesn't help that Joe Burrow aggravated his injured calf. Can they respond from 0-2 like they did a year ago? "- Pete Prisco
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: New Orleans Saints crack top 10, while Cincinnati Bengals keep sliding [Eric Edholm, NFL.com]
Edholm put the Bengals at 12th even with their 0-2 start.
"The two supposed bedrocks entering the season were supposed to be the passing game and the front seven on defense. Both have severely underachieved. Joe Burrow’s calf injury gives the offense some cover, but what is the defense’s excuse? Failing to get off the field on several third-and-short plays will be the lasting memory of Sunday's loss to the Ravens."- Eric Edholm
NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins, Eagles on the rise; offense is back! [Josh Kendall, The Athletic]
Kendall has the Bengals the lowest out of this bunch, spotting them at 22nd.
"What’s worse than Joe Burrow ranking 29th in the league in EPA per pass attempt (minus-.13)? Joe Burrow sitting on the sideline during the game using a muscle massager on his calf, which he “tweaked” late in the game. "- Josh Kendall