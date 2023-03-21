Bengals News: Nick Scott, Jonah Williams, and more
In Bengals news, Nick Scott spoke to the Cincinnati media for the first time since joining the team on a three-year deal. Also in Bengals news, what could the team get in a Jonah Williams trade?
Scott signed with the team after the team lost both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell in free agency. Fans knew Bates was as good as gone and the team prepped for losing him by drafting Dax Hill in the first round last year. Bell leaving was a big surprise though so the team then had to add a safety in free agency so that they didn't have to roll with Hill and Tycen Anderson as their two starters.
Bengals free agency really got going when the team signed Orlando Brown but it came with some drama. Jonah Williams does not want to play right tackle and requested a trade. If the team does grant it, it'd have to be for the right price because they're not in a great situation at the right tackle spot.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
After landing with Bengals, Nick Scott thanks Rams for giving him a chance [Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire]
"Scott is on his way out of L.A. after agreeing to a three-year deal worth $12 million with the Bengals. The Rams are going to miss his physicality and leadership on the back end, bringing a powerful punch as a tackler and the range to prevent big plays over the top."- Cameron DaSilva
It's always nice to read what fans of the team where a player is departing from have to say. DaSilva praises Nick Scott and seeing his description of him makes it seem like he'll be a perfect fit in the Bengals locker room.
FMIA: The First-Week Free-Agency Files [Peter King, Pro Football Talk]
"Re: the dissatisfaction of left tackle Jonah Williams, who asked for a trade … Grant it. Take a three for him."- Peter King
I don't think the Bengals could get a third-round pick for Williams considering his injury history, pricey contract, and inconsistent play in 2022. Perhaps if a team is desperate enough for a left tackle, they might take a bigger swing but it's not a good investment.
Orlando Brown Jr.’s reason for joining Bengals should motivate Patrick Mahomes [Kristen Wong, FanSided]
"The Burrow-Mahomes rivalry was already heating up in recent seasons, and after Brown’s glowing praise of Burrow, the Chiefs will have one more reason to want to beat the Bengals in 2023."- Kristen Wong