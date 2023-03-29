Bengals News: No high draft pick for Jonah Williams, Irv Smith. Jr., and more
In Bengals news, teams aren't interested in trading a high draft pick in exchange for Jonah Williams, according to Outkick. Also, the Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr., which shores up a position of need for them.
Williams requested a trade two days after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. and made it clear their intention was to move the former first-rounder to the right side of the line. Obviously, Williams didn't like that idea because he asked to be traded not even 48 hours later.
From the jump, I didn't think Williams would merit anything above a fourth-round pick. First and foremost, Williams simply isn't that good. There's a reason the Bengals were willing to sign Brown and move him to another position. He surrendered the most sacks in the league last year so why would teams want to give up a third-round pick or better for that kind of production?
Secondly, Williams is injury-prone. He missed all of his rookie season, missed six games in 2020, and missed the playoff run in the 2022 season. He was healthy in 2021 and played his best ball but teams aren't willing to take the risk of him replicating that performance.
Speaking of injury-prone players, the Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr. to fill their hole at tight end. Smith has the potential to be a good player if he can stay healthy but it's not something to ignore with the new addition.
