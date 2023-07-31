Bengals News: No reunion with Eli Apple, new QB in Cincinnati, and more
- Eli Apple has signed with the Dolphins
- The Bengals signed Reid Sinnett
- Who are the 5 most important Bengals?
In Bengals news, Eli Apple won't be returning to Cincinnati. Also, with Joe Burrow's calf injury, the Cincinnati Bengals will be bringing in another quarterback for training camp and preseason.
Apple spent two seasons with the Bengals after not living up to his first-round draft stock. While Apple was hit-and-miss as a player, it was his trash talking that got him into trouble more often than not. The former first-rounder really had to eat a slice of humble pie after he talked a lot of trash following the 2022 AFC Championship Game and then got cooked by Cooper Kupp in the Super Bowl.
The Bengals hadn't re-signed Apple, likely due to the young talent they acquired in the draft, and now he'll be suiting up as a member of the Miami Dolphins this season. Miami lost Jalen Ramsey to an injury so this was a pretty good move for the Fins to make. Apple isn't on Ramsey's level at all but he's a solid depth piece.
Speaking of depth, Zac Taylor announced while speaking to the media on Friday that the Bengals would be signing a quarterback while Burrow is out. The former No. 1 overall pick is set to miss "several weeks", according to Taylor.
The new quarterback joining the fold in Cincinnati is Reid Sinnett. The Bengals faced him in the preseason in 2021 and while he doesn't have much of a chance to make the team, this is an opportunity for him to show other NFL teams what he can do.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Tyreek Hill Had the Perfect Reaction to Dolphins Signing Eli Apple [Daniel Chavkin, SI]
Apple talked a lot of crap following the Bengals' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game during the 2021 season. One of the players he targeted following the win was Tyreek Hill, who is now a member of the Dolphins, as is Apple. Hill looks forward to facing Apple in practice.
Former Dolphins QB to sign with Bengals [Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire]
"Sinnett, 26, was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but he was cut before the start of the regular season. He then signed with Miami where he’d spent 2020 and a portion of the 2021 season between the practice squad and active roster."- Mike Masala
2023 NFL season: Scouting the AFC North, key facts to know about Bengals, Steelers, Ravens, Browns [Douglas Clawson, CBS Sports]
Clawson says that the five most important players for Cincinnati are Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr., and Trey Hendrickson. I might swap Higgins for D.J. Reader but there's no denying how important Higgins is for the offense.