Bengals News: No starters for preseason finale, backup QBs, and more
- We won't see any of the starters in the preseason finale
- Who will emerge as the QB2?
- Burrow mastering the easy play
In Bengals news, Zac Taylor announced that no starters would play in the final preseason game of the summer. Also, who will win the backup quarterback job?
It's not uncommon for Taylor to rest his starters during the preseason. To this point, the only glimpse of action the Bengals starters have had so far during the preseason is when the defensive starters played one drive against the Falcons. That drive ended in an interception, so Taylor saw what he needed to see there.
While the starters take it easy on Saturday in Washington, the backup quarterback candidates will be duking it out for one final chance to prove they deserve to be Joe Burrow's backup in 2023. Trevor Siemian was signed during the offseason because he has a lot of experience in that department while Jake Browning has been with the team since 2021, mostly serving on the practice squad.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
One thing to watch in each NFL preseason Week 3 game: Aaron Rodgers makes Jets debut, Dolphins' QB2 battle [Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports]
It shouldn't be a shock that Kerr said the biggest thing to watch in the Bengals game is the backup quarterback competition.
"Bengals: The backup quarterbacks are still inconsistent as neither Trevor Siemian nor Jake Browning has thrown a touchdown yet this preseason. The two are a combined 48 of 81 for 418 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions for a 57.5 passer rating -- not exactly a huge vote of confidence in case Joe Burrow has to miss a game. Can either Browning or Siemian play better?"- Jeff Kerr
Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Lays Out Timeframe To Get Back Up To Speed With Joe Burrow [Jay Morrison, Pro Football Network]
Burrow strained his calf on the second day of training camp and has done minimal work since then. Tyler Boyd isn't worried about getting on the same page as his quarterback.
"“Joe hasn’t really been out there, but at the same time, I believe in Joe,” Boyd said. “I trust him. I know he’s still gettin’ work in behind the scenes.”"- From Morrison's article
How Joe Burrow Mastered the Art of the Easy Play [Kevin Clark, The Ringer]
This is a fun and interesting read from Clark, who details how Burrow is able to take advantage of the easy play.
"The secret is simple: Burrow took what the defense gave him—short, boring, quick throws with plenty of room for yards after the catch. This is easier said than done in a league where going downfield has been tantalizingly easy."- Kevin Clark