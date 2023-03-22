Bengals News: Not everyone is a fan of Orlando Brown signing, Mel Kiper mock draft
In Bengals news, while most people have applauded the Cincinnati Bengals for signing Orlando Brown, not everyone thinks it's a great move. Also, Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft. Who does he have the stripes taking at pick 28?
Benjamin Solak of The Ringer discussed the Brown signing and said that he doesn't believe that Brown is a top-20 tackle. I do think it's important to mention that while Brown was the best tackle available in free agency, most would not label him as an elite left tackle.
That being said, Brown played incredibly well for the Chiefs down the stretch and he didn't allow a single sack in the Super Bowl against that vaunted Eagles defensive front. Brown will fit into Cincinnati's scheme better than he did in Kansas City's.
Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft and has them adding Darnell Washington out of Georgia to their offense. The Bengals lost Hayden Hurst in free agency and now need to find a starting tight end to replace him.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
NFL Draft Prospects Who Can Fill Holes Left from 2023 Free Agency [Alex Kay, Bleacher Report]
Alex Kay writes that the Bengals should explore a trade-up for Michael Mayer, Notre Dame's tight end prospect. Bengals fans are all-too-familiar with Mayer, as he attended high school not too far in Kentucky. He'd be a great addition to this team but the Bengals probably aren't going to trade up to nab him.
Biggest needs for all 32 NFL teams after free agency: Chiefs' offensive line, Jets' QB situation and more[Trevor Sikkema, PFF]
After adding Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, offensive tackle is no longer a need for Cincinnati but what positions could still use some polishing? Tight end is obviously in that conversation and so are cornerback and safety. Yes, the team signed Nick Scott to replace Vonn Bell but adding another safety would be a wise move.
NFL Power Rankings: Jets, Dolphins climb after free agency frenzy; Vikings, Packers slip [Dan Hanzus, NFL.com]
The only teams ranked higher than the Bengals are the two teams who participated in the Super Bowl a little over a month ago. I know Bengals fans won't like hearing this but that makes perfect sense. The Chiefs won their second title in four years and have put together a nice offseason so far while the Eagles are far and away the best team in a weak NFC. They've also managed to keep a lot of talent that people thought they'd lose in free agency.