Bengals News: Offensive line rankings, former Bengals find new homes, and more
- Where does the Bengals OL rank?
- A former Bengals TE and OL sign elsewhere
In Bengals news, how is the offensive line looking through the first three weeks of the season? Also, Devin Asiasi and Billy Price have signed with new teams.
The Bengals shifted their offensive line around again this offseason, moving Jonah Williams to right tackle after signing Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. So far, the o-line hasn't looked great but it hasn't been terrible either. Joe Burrow has been sacked five times through three games, which is a far cry from the 15 sacks he suffered in the first three games last year.
Speaking of o-line, the Bengals spent a first-round pick on Ohio State's Billy Price in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was a disappointment, to say the least, and has now signed with the Cowboys practice squad after bouncing around the league the past few years.
Former Bengals tight end Devin Asiasi also has a new home, joining the Browns practice squad. Asiasi played sparingly for the Bengals in 2022 and was cut this summer.
NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 4 [Zoltán Buday, PFF]
The Bengals remain at 19 this week. Buday notes that Orlando Brown Jr. had his worst performance as a Bengal while Jonah Williams had his best performance of the season. Also, Cordell Volson ranks second-to-last among guards. In other words, it could be better but it could definitely be worse.
Cowboys BREAKING: Ex 1st-Round Pick Lineman Billy Price Signs with Dallas - NFL Tracker [Mike Fisher, Cowboys Country]
"The Cowboys have signed center Billy Price to their practice squad ... but why? Don't they have plenty of guys hanging out at The Star who can play center, including last week's first-teamer up from the practice squad, Blake Hoffman?"- Mike Fisher
Browns Signing Former Division Rival Raises New Injury Concerns [Jason Schandl, Factory of Sadness]
"So Asiasi has been fully eligible to sign with another practice squad at any time. Why now, after knowing he's available for almost a month, do the Browns finally decide he is the key TE5 they've been looking for?"- Jason Schandl