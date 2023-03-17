Bengals News: Orlando Brown, Joe Mixon, Trent Taylor, and more
In Bengals news, fans are still reeling from the signing of Orlando Brown on Wednesday night. Also in Bengals news, the team re-signed Trent Taylor and Joe Mixon won't be indicted for a crime that took place on his property.
Starting with Brown, the Bengals were never really linked to him so that's why it was so surprising when they were able to sign him to the deal they did. Brown's market didn't play out the way he had likely anticipated and the Chiefs moved on from him after signing Jawaan Taylor so naturally, it made sense for another contender to step up and sign him.
Brown will play left tackle for the Bengals and that means that Jonah Williams will be moved to the right side of the line. This is not good news for La'el Collins.
As mentioned above, Mixon won't have charges pressed against him. Paul Dehner Jr. provided more information on the matter.
Taylor re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal. He joined the Bengals in 2021 and has been a major factor for them in the punt return game. He'll continue to be the unquestioned punt returner for the Bengals in 2023.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
Kahler: The Eagles want tenths of a second on the NFL game clock, and time is a construct [Kalyn Kahler, The Athletic]
"The possibility of more specific timing in football is a tantalizing fantasy. Could a team run another offensive play if it knew it had 5.9 seconds instead of 5.0? NFL analytics staffers around the league theorized that the reason the Eagles proposed this is exactly that — to create another offensive or special teams play, and to have a more accurate idea of how much time is really left in the game."- From Kahler's article
NFL free agency grades 2023: Signings, trades, draft insights [ESPN]
"Crucially, the Bengals' need here was massive. The idea that their offensive line cost them at the end of last season because of injuries isn't quite right; the line wasn't all that good to begin with, particularly at tackle."- ESPN