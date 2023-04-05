Bengals News: Orlando Brown not "true blue-chip left tackle", Todd McShay mock draft
In Bengals news, Orlando Brown Jr. has more fuel to add to his fire after an NFL executive said he's not a "true blue-chip left tackle". Also, who does Todd McShay have the Bengals taking in his latest mock draft?
The Bengals signed Brown near the beginning of free agency and it was their splashiest move by far. While a lot of people seemed to be a fan of the signing, others are skeptical of Brown as a left tackle. Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke with different NFL executives about free agents and if they'll be a good fit where they signed.
According to one source, Brown is better suited to play right tackle. He played right tackle in Baltimore and then caused a bit of a stir because he wanted to play left tackle long-term. The Chiefs traded for him and while he had his ups and downs, he was the best offensive tackle on the free-agent market this past season.
Since the Bengals added Brown, an offensive tackle isn't as big of a need for Cincinnati in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. McShay has them going with a cornerback in his latest mock draft.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
NFL Draft 2023: Biggest Needs for All 32 Teams [Matt Verderame, SI]
"For the Bengals, it’s about finding the finishing touches for a championship team. The front office should consider continuing to put resources into the trenches. The offensive line was much better when healthy, but 2019 first-round left tackle Jonah Williams wants a trade after the Orlando Brown Jr. signing, putting right tackle in flux. The Bengals may also move off right tackle La’el Collins this offseason."- Matt Verderame
I like the line here about how the Bengals just need to add "finishing touches for a championship team". They really don't have any major weaknesses and for those spots that might need a little help, they still have the draft to address it.
Power ranking all 32 NFL teams before the 2023 NFL Draft: Chiefs, 49ers and Eagles rise to the top [Amelia Probst, PFF]
I won't spoil exactly where Cincinnati lands on this list but it's certainly lower than on most of the power rankings I've seen.
2023 NFL Draft: 'Trust The Tape' prospects who shouldn't be overlooked despite lacking elite athletic traits [Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports]
With the Bengals selecting late in the first round, could any of these prospects be a fit for them in the draft?