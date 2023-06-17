Bengals News: Patrick Mahomes claps back, defensive line rankings, and more
In Bengals news, Patrick Mahomes had the last laugh, at least for now. Also, where does the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive line rank compared to the other d-lines in the NFL?
If you haven't been on social media over the past few days, there was some drama, if you want to call it that. I'll get you all caught up, don't you worry.
It all started when Joe Burrow said that he wants to be the best in the world and when asked who was, he said Patrick Mahomes. Understandable take.
Ja'Marr Chase was then asked about this and jokingly responded with "Pat who?", which enraged Chiefs fans. It was clearly a joke plus had Chase said "Yeah, you know what? I agree with Joe, Pat's the best!" then the headlines would have been something to the effect of "Ja'Marr Chase doesn't believe in his quarterback" so why go there? He had fun with a silly question, so what?
Anyway, so then the Chiefs got their Super Bowl LVII rings on Thursday night and well... Mahomes had the last laugh, I guess you could say. At least for now.
The Bengals hope that their defensive line can get more pressure on Mahomes the next time these two teams meet so that they can have the last laugh. But where does their d-line stack up against the other units in the league?
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Patrick Mahomes jabs back at Ja’Marr Chase after snarky minicamp comment [Miles Schachner, New York Times]
"The Bengals still have not broken through to win a ring.- From Schachner's article
Mahomes wasn’t the only Chiefs player to get playful after Chase’s quip.
Former Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney also took a dig at Chase on Twitter, supporting his quarterback.
“I know who,” Toney wrote in response to Chase’s quote."
The Bengals haven't held back from trash talking since they've started winning but unfortunately it hasn't translated to wins. The Chiefs are taking their victory lap (and then some) but when the regular season starts, the slate is wiped clean.
2023 NFL defensive line rankings: Philadelphia Eagles take the top spot, San Francisco 49ers come in at No. 2 [Zoltán Buday, PFF]
The Bengals just missed the top 10, coming in at No. 11.
"Cincinnati’s defensive line is highlighted by edge defender Trey Hendrickson and interior defender D.J. Reader, two of the best free-agent signings in recent years.- Zoltán Buday
Hendrickson had his best season as a pro in 2022, as he ranked 15th at his position in PFF grade, while Reader graded in the top 10 for the third time in four years.
The unit also features one of the better edge defenders against the run in Sam Hubbard, while third-year edge defender Joseph Ossai might also play a bigger role in 2023."
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds 2023: Predictions, Sleepers, Longshots, and More [David Bearman, Pro Football Network]
Trey Hendrickson has the best odds of any Bengals player here but that doesn't necessarily mean that he has great odds to win Defensive Player of the Year. Some notable names with the best odds are Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, and TJ Watt. Of course, two of those three are in the same division as the Bengals so that's just great. (Sarcasm)