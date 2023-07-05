Bengals News: Pending contract extensions, bargain free agents, and more
In Bengals news, when will the Cincinnati Bengals pay their players who are due for extensions? Also, who are some bargain free agents still waiting to be signed to a new team?
Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Logan Wilson are all eligible for extensions this year and Ja'Marr Chase is the big name eligible for one next offseason. Burrow is obviously going to get paid and while the Bengals would like to pay Higgins and Wilson as well, it's easier said than done, especially with Chase's pay day coming next year.
Perhaps the Bengals will turn to free agency and pick up a few cheaper options as they inch closer to the start of training camp.
Joe Burrow’s contract, Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot and one summer concern for all 32 NFL teams [The Athletic]
"When will these bills get paid?" is the summer concern listed for Cincinnati. Paul Dehner Jr. discusses the three aforementioned players and also Joe Mixon's contract situation in this subscription-required article.
6 Bargain-Bin NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help NFL Teams in 2023 [Alex Kay, Bleacher Report]
The names to appear on Kay's list are Teddy Bridgewater, Trey Flowers (not to be confused with former Bengals defensive back Tre Flowers), Kareem Hunt, John Johnson III, Taylor Lewan, and Dalton Risner. Out of this bunch, all but Bridgewater could fit a role in Cincinnati.
4 Bengals newcomers projected to be starters in 2023 [Glenn Adams, Stripe Hype]
Which newbies will find their way into starting for the Bengals in 2023?