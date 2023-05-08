Bengals News: Peter King power rankings, PFF praises depth, Darqueze Dennard
By Adam Patrick
In recent Bengals news, NBC Sports' Peter King thinks highly of the Bengals heading into the summer, PFF's Trevor Sikkema likes how Cincinnati improved their depth in this year's NFL Draft, and speaking of the draft, Monday marks the nine-year anniversary since the 2014 NFL Draft.
Late Sunday night, NBC Sports' Peter King released his current NFL power rankings following the draft and heading into the summer-portion of the offseason. Bengals fans should be happy with where Mr. King has their favorite team ranked.
Currently, King believes Cincinnati is worthy of being considered the No. 3 team in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles (1st) and Kansas City Chiefs (2nd) are the only two teams ranked ahead of the Bengals on King's list.
Check out what else is trending in Bengals news
PFF praises Bengals for improving depth with selections in 2023 NFL Draft
PFF's Trevor Sikkema recently shared one major NFL Draft takeaway for every team in the league, and for Cincinnati, here's what he had to say.
"They have the depth for a deep playoff run.
I loved the Bengals draft for where they are in their Super Bowl-contending window. They drafted a high-ceiling edge rusher in Myles Murphy who you might be worried about playing right away, but one who, in a rotation with the experienced edge rushers the Bengals already have, will play a role down the stretch.
They picked up a potential starter in the secondary in DJ Turner after losing three starters in free agency. Plus, they drafted experienced college football players in Jordan Battle, Charlie Jones and, in the middle rounds who can step in, if needed, and not look overwhelmed due to their high floors."
On This Day: The Bengals selected Darqueze Dennard in the 2014 NFL Draft
Nine years ago, Cincinnati decided to use their top pick in the 2014 NFL Draft on former Michigan State cornerback Darqueze Dennard.
Dennard went on to spend six seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 77 games and notching 24 starts. His best year with Cincinnati took place in 2017, when he finished with 85 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, and two sacks.