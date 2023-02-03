Bengals News: PFF free agent list, Joe Burrow extension, and more
In Bengals news, PFF has released their list of the top 100 free agents for this spring. Also in Bengals news, we'll all be on the edge of our seats until Joe Burrow receives his contract extension, which could make him the highest-paid player in the league.
On PFF's free agent list, Jessie Bates was ranked No. 4 and projected to earn a five-year deal worth $75 million. Bengals fans had pretty much already come to terms that he wouldn't be back in 2023.
As for Burrow, his extension needs to be priority No. 1 this offseason. He's led the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game in both seasons that he's been healthy. Time to pay the man.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
2023 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Top 100 players set to enter free agency [Brad Spielberger, PFF]
"It appears far more likely Bates will reach unrestricted free agency this time around after Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on him last offseason and never made a serious multi-year offer. "- Spielberger on Bates
Joe Burrow Posts on Instagram for First Time Since Bengals' Loss to Chiefs [James Rapien, SI]
I won't spoil what Joe Shiesty had to say on his Instagram account following the loss.
Chiefs Film Review: How Steve Spagnuolo limited the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase [Nate Christensen, Arrowhead Pride]
"There’s not a single player who can cover Chase one-on-one. Even worse, the Bengals move him around to give him matchups opposing defenses don’t want to see. To win Sunday’s game, the Kansas City defense had to find a way to stop him. And for the most part, that’s what it did. Chase had six receptions in the AFC Championship, but only generated 75 yards. Even his best moments were incredible plays into tight coverage."- From Christensen's article
I always like to read things like this and it was interesting to see how Steve Spagnuolo ran his defense against Ja'Marr Chase. As Christensen notes, Chase had a nice game but it wasn't enough to push the Bengals to victory this time.