Bengals News: Potential coach departures, AFC North, and more
In Bengals news, who might leave the Cincinnati Bengals' coaching staff next offseason? Also, what is the state of the AFC North?
The Bengals were fortunate to retain their coaching staff, which means this group should be right back in Super Bowl contention again in 2023. While Lou Anarumo had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job in the palm of his hands and Brian Callahan had some interviews for a head coaching gig, both men ultimately returned to Cincinnati.
The Bengals probably won't be so lucky next year. Anarumo probably would have been in higher demand had there been more open head coaching jobs this past winter but fortunately, that wasn't the case.
No team in the AFC North hired a new head coach this past offseason and the division once again looks to be one of the toughest in the NFL.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals mailbag: Joe Burrow deal holdup, more play action, Joe Mixon timeline [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
Dehner discusses how Anarumo nearly got the Cardinals job but he also mentions QB coach Dan Pritcher nearly taking a job with the Buccaneers. If Callahan gets a job elsewhere next offseason, Pritcher could be bumped up to the Bengals' offensive coordinator role if he doesn't join another team. Troy Walters is also someone who spoke with other teams last winter.
AFC North 2023: Who can win the division and other questions ahead of training camp [ESPN]
The ESPN beat writers for each of the four AFC North teams answer questions about the division such as biggest newcomer, lingering questions, and biggest threats to the Bengals. The funny thing is that each team was listed as the biggest threat by someone, proving how up in the air the AFC North truly is.
Bengals' roster by jersey number entering July ahead of training camp [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
Need a refresher on every Bengals jersey name? Roling's got you covered.