Bengals news: Potential landing spot for Tyler Boyd revealed
Could Boyd ultimately sign with another team in the AFC?
After spending the first eight seasons of his career as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Tyler Boyd is headed for free agency this offseason.
Given the money that the Bengals have to invest in top receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, it seems likely that Boyd will end up singing elsewhere, and one AFC East team has emerged as a potential landing spot.
In an effort to bolster the offense around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets could be looking to add some skill position players, like Boyd, to the mix, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
From Breer:
"For players looking for a one-year reputation bump, or older players trying to gravy train a ring, the New York Jets are, indeed, a destination. . . . And then I could certainly see one of the veteran backs we mentioned earlier, or someone like the Cincinnati Bengals’ Tyler Boyd, being added to the mix as well.
"Here’s the thing: the Jets have to be all-in for the here and now, and so I think they’re going to jump through hoops to make things right around Rodgers for his return from the blown Achilles. That means attacking the tackle problem both in free agency and the draft, along with supplementing at the skill positions around young stars Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Having Rodgers will certainly help New York recruit in those areas."
Could Boyd ultimately sign with a major rival of the Bengals?
The Jets likely won't be the only team interested in Boyd, and there could be some mutual interest between Boyd and another AFC North team. Boyd, who grew up outside of Pittsburgh and played college ball at Pitt, could be open to signing with the Steelers.
"You never know," Boyd said of potentially signing with the Steelers. "I love Coach [Mike] Tomlin. He's probably one of the realest dudes in the sport's business. Obviously, I played at Pitt, and I had a lot of run-ins with him and talked to him just about football. His personality is more like a father figure. It's a great connection, but who knows? Even if I don't go after this year, I could do a one-year deal at the end of my career and maybe finish up, but who knows."
Seeing Boyd play in another uniform would be difficult for many Bengals supporters, but if he signed with the Steelers that would be especially tough to swallow for fans in Cincinnati. Let's see how the situation ultimately shakes out.