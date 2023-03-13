Bengals News: Potential trades, Lamar Jackson drama, and more
In Bengals news, could the team be aggressive and make a trade this offseason? Also, isn't it hilarious what's going on with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens?
Cincinnati hasn't been a team known for being aggressive in the past but they've also never been this close to a Super Bowl before. If there was a time for them to seize the day and make a big move, there's no time like the present.
Speaking of trades, the Ravens placed the non-exclusive tag on Jackson last week, meaning that if a team offers him a deal and Baltimore doesn't want to match it, they'll get two first-round draft picks. The Ravens have historically been a pretty-well run organization as painful as that is to admit but could they be onto something here? Will a team give Jackson the guaranteed money he craves?
NFL's Top 9 Players Most Likely to be Traded During 2023 Free Agency [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
Khalil Mack and Darius Slay were both connected to the Bengals in this piece from Knox. The Chargers swung for the fences and added Mack last offseason in the hopes of that he'd be the missing piece of the puzzle to take down the Chiefs in the AFC West but it didn't work out. He could definitely be made available and the Bengals would be foolish not to at least consider adding him.
As for Slay, adding a veteran cornerback makes sense. Chidobe Awuzie is going to be recovering from his injury and Eli Apple might not be retained. Slay would, without a doubt, make this secondary better.
These NFL teams don't want to acquire Lamar Jackson and the reason why seems painfully obvious [Will Brinson, CBS Sports]
"The complete lack of interest in Jackson is even wilder than Jackson being opened up to the entire league for negotiation. And the reason seems painfully obvious: NFL owners are adamant about squashing out the idea of quarterbacks getting fully guaranteed contracts."- From Brinson's article
The Browns really screwed the rest of the league over when they gave Deshaun Watson a guaranteed contract last offseason. That's why Jackson has made this situation so tough on the Ravens and you can't blame Baltimore for not wanting to give him $250 million guaranteed when he hasn't stayed healthy the past two seasons.
Did Zac Taylor play in the NFL? [Stripe Hype]
Zac Taylor has cemented himself as a good coach in the NFL but where did he get his start? Did he play in the NFL or any other football leagues before getting into coaching?