Bengals News: Preseason game vs Falcons ends in a tie, backup QBs, and more

In Bengals news, the second preseason game resulted in a 13-13 tie between the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. Also, who is leading the charge in the backup quarterback race?
The Bengals played in their second preseason game and the game ended in a tie as neither team could put away the other one. As is the case with most preseason games, there was good and bad from this one.
The bad was both quarterbacks once again, though fans are starting to think that Jake Browning might have officially taken the lead over Trevor Siemian. The Bengals signed Siemian this offseason after Brandon Allen signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Browning has been with the team since 2021.
2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader [Grant Gordon, NFL.com]
Gordon wrote that "Browning makes a case for QB2" after Friday night's performance. The former Washington quarterback threw for 140 yards and led the team on its only touchdown-scoring drive all preseason but also threw an atrocious interception.
Preseason 2023 NFL Week 2: Biggest Takeaways from Friday's Games [Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report]
Moton wrote for Cincinnati that "Bengals' Feisty Defense Can Keep Them in Games While Joe Burrow Recovers from Injury", which we already knew was the case. The defense has been vastly underrated the past two years and if Burrow does end up having to miss time, this unit could still keep the Bengals in close games.
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 13-13 Tie With Atlanta Falcons [Blake Jewell, SI]
Trevor Siemian was the only loser listed here and it's not hard to see why. Brought in to be the backup quarterback, Siemian has been underwhelming and is now at risk of losing the QB2 job to Jake Browning.